Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!