Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degr…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. …