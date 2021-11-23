 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Danville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

