Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Danville, VA
