Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

