Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperat…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…