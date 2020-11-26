 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

