Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.