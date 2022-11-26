Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Danville, VA
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
