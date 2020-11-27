 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from 8:43PM EST THU until 9AM EST FRI. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

