Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Danville, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.