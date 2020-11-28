Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.