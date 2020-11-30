 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Danville, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

