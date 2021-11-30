Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Danville, VA
