Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.