The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Danville, VA
