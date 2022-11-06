Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Danville, VA
