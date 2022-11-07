 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

