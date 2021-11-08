 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Danville. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

