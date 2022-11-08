Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.