Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Danville, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SAT 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

