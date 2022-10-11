Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…