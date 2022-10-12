It will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Danville, VA
