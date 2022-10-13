Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Danville, VA
