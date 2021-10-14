 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Danville, VA

The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

