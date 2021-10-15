The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Danville, VA
For the drive home in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the D…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 de…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danvill…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunda…
