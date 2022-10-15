Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Danville, VA

It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.