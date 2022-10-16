Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Danville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.