Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.