It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic …
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will se…
For the drive home in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the D…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 deg…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.