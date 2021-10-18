Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA

It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.