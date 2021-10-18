 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert