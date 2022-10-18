Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.