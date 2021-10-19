It will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will se…
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 …
The Danville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot …
Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reac…