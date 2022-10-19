Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Danville, VA
