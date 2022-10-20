Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast cal…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will rea…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's cond…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…