It will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic …
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will se…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 …
Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reac…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot …
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.