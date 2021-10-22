 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Danville, VA

Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

