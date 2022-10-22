Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
