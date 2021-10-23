Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Danville, VA
