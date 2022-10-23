Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Danville, VA
