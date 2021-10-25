Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.