Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.