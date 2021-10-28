 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Danville, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

