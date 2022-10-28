Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
