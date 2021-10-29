Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Most lik…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening in Danville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 de…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forec…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect perio…