Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:00 AM EDT.