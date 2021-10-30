 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Danville, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

