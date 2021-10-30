Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Danville, VA
