Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
