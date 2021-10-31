 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

