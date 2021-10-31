Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Most lik…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area …
This evening in Danville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forec…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. W…