Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Danville, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.