Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high t…
It will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's weather foreca…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.