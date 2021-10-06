Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high t…
This evening in Danville: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.