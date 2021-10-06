Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Danville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.