Danville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Danville, VA
